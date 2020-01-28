IFP Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 74.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock opened at $35.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.85. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.18.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

