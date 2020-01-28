IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,380 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amarin were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amarin by 23,330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amarin by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Amarin by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amarin by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Amarin by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lars Ekman sold 38,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $927,172.00. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 274,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $5,738,833.14. Insiders sold a total of 788,600 shares of company stock valued at $18,088,620 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

AMRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Svb Leerink increased their price target on shares of Amarin from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amarin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.62.

AMRN stock opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. Amarin Co. plc has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average of $18.36.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amarin had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

