First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 75.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 828 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Solar were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 562,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,631,000 after acquiring an additional 191,709 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 80,152 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Philip Dejong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $266,850.00. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $482,962.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,151.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,443 shares of company stock worth $1,852,820 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JMP Securities raised shares of First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Cowen set a $83.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Shares of FSLR opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $69.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.41 and its 200-day moving average is $58.58.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

