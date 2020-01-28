IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in NetApp were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,881 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 95,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $58.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.55. NetApp Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.55 and a 12 month high of $78.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 95.04% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $173,061.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,284 shares of company stock worth $333,743 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTAP. BidaskClub cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Maxim Group raised their price target on NetApp from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on NetApp to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.24.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

