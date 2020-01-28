IFP Advisors Inc Sells 19,447 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 93.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,447 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 77,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

PPC opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Pilgrim's Pride Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

