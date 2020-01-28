Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Stake Increased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 843 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 6.4% in the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Gabalex Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 20.0% in the third quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,627,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 37.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 12,905 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 2.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,569 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto in the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $867.26.

In related news, insider Clark Megan acquired 525 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.33 per share, with a total value of $49,523.25.

RIO stock opened at $55.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.61. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a fifty-two week low of $47.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

