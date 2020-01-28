iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRGF. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LRGF opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $35.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.84.

