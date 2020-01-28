IFP Advisors Inc Has $52,000 Stock Position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TBT. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth $213,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

Shares of TBT stock opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $36.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.1339 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

About ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.