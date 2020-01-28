IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) by 779.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $84.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.33. The company has a current ratio of 295.73, a quick ratio of 295.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.95. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $139.53.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $11.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 194.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 298.51%.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold acquired 1,625 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.07 per share, with a total value of $118,738.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 323,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,666,934.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold acquired 350 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,471.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 318,439 shares in the company, valued at $24,994,277.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,845 shares of company stock worth $358,918 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.50.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

