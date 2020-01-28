IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 548 Shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 96.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 46.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 426.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 209.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 279,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,425,000 after purchasing an additional 189,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $56.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.80 and a beta of 1.14. Zscaler Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.49 and a 200 day moving average of $57.84.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.81 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $41,689.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $27,399.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,187 shares of company stock worth $13,532,524. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

