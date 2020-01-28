IFP Advisors Inc Has $55,000 Stock Holdings in Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) by 432.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,309 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBK. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Westpac Banking by 16.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,255,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,069,000 after buying an additional 465,744 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,246,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,851,000 after acquiring an additional 50,015 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 310.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 34,750 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking in the second quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking in the third quarter worth about $328,000. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WBK opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.89. Westpac Banking Corp has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $20.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.52.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.547 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Westpac Banking’s payout ratio is presently 81.95%.

WBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Westpac Banking in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westpac Banking from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westpac Banking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

