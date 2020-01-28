IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of Y. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alleghany in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,571,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Alleghany by 692.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,692,000 after acquiring an additional 20,474 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alleghany by 185.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Alleghany by 49.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 28,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,463,000 after acquiring an additional 9,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Y has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $665.00.

Y stock opened at $795.76 on Tuesday. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $600.23 and a twelve month high of $816.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.22 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $799.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $767.57.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $1.53. Alleghany had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 38.56 EPS for the current year.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

