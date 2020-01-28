IFP Advisors Inc Makes New $56,000 Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 14,116 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 45.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter.

SMMV stock opened at $35.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average of $34.65. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $31.04.

