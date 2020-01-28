IFP Advisors Inc Sells 766 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 30,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 86,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,612 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 289,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 94,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Williamson Scott bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $210,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,902.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,828 shares of company stock worth $9,695,889 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stephens set a $48.00 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.62.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average is $42.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

