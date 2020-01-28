Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 19,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $306,472.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $14.00 target price on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

NYSE:UA opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47. Under Armour Inc has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $24.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

