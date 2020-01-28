3,707 Shares in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Bought by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 2,994.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,099,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,214 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $110,263,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $90,783,000. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $74,284,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $45,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $243,965,929.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 280,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $14,486,779.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock worth $311,151,291. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $61.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.69. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $64.18.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

