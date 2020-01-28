3,707 Shares in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Bought by Doliver Advisors LP

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 2,994.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,099,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,214 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $110,263,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $90,783,000. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $74,284,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $45,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $243,965,929.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 280,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $14,486,779.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock worth $311,151,291. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $61.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.69. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $64.18.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

IFP Advisors Inc Sells 19,447 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co.
IFP Advisors Inc Sells 19,447 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co.
Rio Tinto plc ADR Stake Increased by IFP Advisors Inc
Rio Tinto plc ADR Stake Increased by IFP Advisors Inc
iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc
iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc
IFP Advisors Inc Has $52,000 Stock Position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury
IFP Advisors Inc Has $52,000 Stock Position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury
IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc
IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc
IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 548 Shares of Zscaler Inc
IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 548 Shares of Zscaler Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report