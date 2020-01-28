Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) Stock Holdings Lifted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 389.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,738,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,280,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,047,000 after buying an additional 23,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 150,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

In related news, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total transaction of $72,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GRC opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. Gorman-Rupp Co has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.18 million, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $99.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Gorman-Rupp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

Separately, Sidoti cut Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Gorman-Rupp Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.