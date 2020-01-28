Doliver Advisors LP Buys Shares of 54,005 Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER)

Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 47.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 596.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 46,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 40,230 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GER opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.65.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $45,500.00.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd Company Profile

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

