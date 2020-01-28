Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at $1,835,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Monster Beverage by 74.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Monster Beverage by 13.4% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 204,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after buying an additional 24,116 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 309,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 14,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at $1,058,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $615,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,456.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $2,664,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,261,580. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $66.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.28. The company has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16. Monster Beverage Corp has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $68.01.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

