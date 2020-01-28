Doliver Advisors LP Makes New $285,000 Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 281,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,487 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $273,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 231.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $104.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.39 and a 12 month high of $106.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.25.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

