Doliver Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Doliver Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 250.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SPG. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $174.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $218.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $141.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.04 and its 200 day moving average is $151.27. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1 year low of $141.63 and a 1 year high of $186.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 66.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.