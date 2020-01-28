Doliver Advisors LP Makes New $260,000 Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Public Storage by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,176,000 after acquiring an additional 65,236 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSA. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Public Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.13.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $224.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.04. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $199.53 and a 12-month high of $266.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $729.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.26 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 60.98% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

