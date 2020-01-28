IFP Advisors Inc Buys 126 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Garmin were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $32,486,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.19.

GRMN stock opened at $98.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.90. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $67.05 and a one year high of $101.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $934.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.02 million. Garmin had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

In related news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 132,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $12,455,989.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $255,099.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 826,185 shares of company stock valued at $77,782,791. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.