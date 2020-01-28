ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Stock Holdings Increased by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter.

Get ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund alerts:

In other news, Director Robert D. Agdern acquired 5,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $50,344.52.

CTR opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $9.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average is $8.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Article: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.