Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Mplx were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mplx by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 29,266,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $819,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,357 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Mplx by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,259,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,883 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,511,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161,044 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,363,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,967 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,569,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,970,000 after purchasing an additional 451,117 shares during the period. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPLX. ValuEngine raised shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.07.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.07. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 21.25%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.40%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.34%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

