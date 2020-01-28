Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Shares Bought by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Royce Micro Capital Trust were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 1,374.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 650.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 26.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. 24.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royce Micro Capital Trust stock opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $8.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18.

In other Royce Micro Capital Trust news, CEO Christopher D. Clark acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

