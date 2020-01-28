SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Lowered by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 121,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,904,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 110,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,351,000 after acquiring an additional 21,983 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLD opened at $148.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.66. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $119.54 and a 52 week high of $149.32.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

