Doliver Advisors LP Sells 281 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Doliver Advisors LP reduced its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COF opened at $101.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.62. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $76.82 and a 1-year high of $107.59. The company has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 56,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $5,537,887.14. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 78,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $7,863,204.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,084.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 294,951 shares of company stock worth $29,669,374. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

