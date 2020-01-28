Doliver Advisors LP Has $347,000 Stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Doliver Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,516,000 after acquiring an additional 21,148 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $845,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $423,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Eaton by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 136,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $3,136,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Group lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.56.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $1,545,568.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,354.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 60,988 shares of company stock worth $5,527,268. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ETN opened at $94.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.55. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $67.97 and a twelve month high of $99.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

