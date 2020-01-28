Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 48,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 72,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 16,557 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 34,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.05. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.34 and a twelve month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America set a $50.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

