Doliver Advisors LP Buys Shares of 2,034 Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,034 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1,261.1% during the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 3,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $209.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $173.41 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Longbow Research raised Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.12.

In other Mcdonald’s news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

