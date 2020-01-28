Doliver Advisors LP Has $500,000 Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Doliver Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,405 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 35,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 93,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 22,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $119.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $82.77 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.96.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.59.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

