Doliver Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 6,555 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2,727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $88.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.71 and a twelve month high of $89.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.58.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

