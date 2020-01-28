Doliver Advisors LP Sells 3,200 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Doliver Advisors LP reduced its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 607.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.51. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.12.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 517,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,772,332.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,940.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,087,224 shares of company stock worth $47,999,005 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ET shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

