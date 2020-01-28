Doliver Advisors LP Acquires 36,800 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 300.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 11.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 10.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 75,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $22.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.