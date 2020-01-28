Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €260.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €260.00 ($302.33) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MEURV. Morgan Stanley set a €226.10 ($262.91) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Nord/LB set a €252.00 ($293.02) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €227.00 ($263.95) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($337.21) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €245.62 ($285.61).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($232.56).

