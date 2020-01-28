Doliver Advisors LP Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 1.2% of Doliver Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $746,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $84,805,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $85,651,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $48,702,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $31,701,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $570.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $690.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $610.00 to $595.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $619.62.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $567.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $455.15 and a one year high of $616.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $592.47 and a 200 day moving average of $548.94.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total transaction of $131,541.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 195 shares in the company, valued at $114,002.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total value of $7,183,458.08. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,798 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,670. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

