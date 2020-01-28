Doliver Advisors LP Has $1.37 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Doliver Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 0.5% of Doliver Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 665.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,780,000 after purchasing an additional 177,099 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,586,748,000 after acquiring an additional 89,230 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in BlackRock by 32.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 258,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,982,000 after acquiring an additional 63,063 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $26,445,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in BlackRock by 68.1% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 115,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,489,000 after acquiring an additional 46,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total transaction of $1,961,385.20. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.80.

NYSE BLK opened at $523.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $511.66 and a 200-day moving average of $468.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $401.82 and a 52-week high of $547.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

