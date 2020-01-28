Doliver Advisors LP Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Doliver Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,942 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts makes up approximately 0.9% of Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102,525 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $110.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.70. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EA. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.12.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $864,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $48,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,417.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,373 shares of company stock worth $9,925,360 in the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

