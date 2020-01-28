Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ALO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Alstom presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €44.83 ($52.13).

ALO opened at €46.28 ($53.81) on Monday. Alstom has a 1-year low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a 1-year high of €37.37 ($43.45). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €43.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €39.91.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

