Doliver Advisors LP Purchases 1,297 Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. JD.Com accounts for 0.7% of Doliver Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in JD.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in JD.Com by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 674,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522,138 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in JD.Com in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in JD.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 38.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JD stock opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. JD.Com Inc has a twelve month low of $23.06 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.72%. Research analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on JD shares. Barclays raised JD.Com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Macquarie started coverage on JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank started coverage on JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Group began coverage on JD.Com in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.04.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

