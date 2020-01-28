BosValen Asset Management Ltd Sells 59,700 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

BosValen Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 82.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 59,700 shares during the period. STAAR Surgical makes up 0.4% of BosValen Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. BosValen Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 483.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 8,673.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STAA shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CFO Deborah J. Andrews sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $144,511.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,262.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott D. Barnes sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $55,294.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,347.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 178,945 shares of company stock valued at $7,133,819 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 5.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average is $32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 204.57 and a beta of 2.34.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.84%. On average, analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

