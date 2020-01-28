Doliver Advisors LP Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Doliver Advisors LP lessened its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,471 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 0.8% of Doliver Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 58.2% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 57.8% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total value of $5,565,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at $13,682,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,312 shares of company stock valued at $12,297,624 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.28.

Adobe stock opened at $346.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $333.63 and a 200-day moving average of $299.80. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $237.27 and a 1 year high of $355.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $169.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

