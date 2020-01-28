Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) Price Target Cut to C$1.90 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$1.90 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LGO. CIBC cut their price objective on Largo Resources from C$2.90 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. CSFB upgraded Largo Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Largo Resources from C$3.40 to C$2.20 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get Largo Resources alerts:

Largo Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.11 and a twelve month high of C$0.81.

In related news, Senior Officer Ernest Michael Cleave sold 24,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.03, for a total transaction of C$25,471.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$88,179.13.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. is a natural resource development and exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. The Company operates through two segments: mine properties, and exploration and evaluation properties.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.