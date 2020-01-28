Doliver Advisors LP Sells 191 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Doliver Advisors LP cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up approximately 0.7% of Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $2,309,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 376,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. 72.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $504.08 on Tuesday. Charter Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $287.30 and a 12 month high of $517.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $490.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $443.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $108.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.76%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $470.09.

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.47, for a total transaction of $569,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,401,183.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

