Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €103.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group set a €89.50 ($104.07) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €96.81 ($112.57).

Shares of SAN opened at €87.06 ($101.23) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €89.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €82.34. Sanofi has a 52 week low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 52 week high of €92.97 ($108.10).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

