GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €21.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

G1A has been the topic of several other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Commerzbank set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Warburg Research reissued a sell rating and set a price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €26.71 ($31.06).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR:G1A opened at €27.75 ($32.27) on Monday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a one year high of €30.32 ($35.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €29.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is €26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.91.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.