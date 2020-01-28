UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €18.00 Price Target

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LHA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.25 ($23.55) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America set a €12.20 ($14.19) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays set a €12.70 ($14.77) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €17.23 ($20.03).

LHA opened at €13.66 ($15.88) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a fifty-two week high of €23.66 ($27.51). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion and a PE ratio of 4.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is €15.89 and its 200 day moving average is €15.36.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

