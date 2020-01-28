UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €18.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LHA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.25 ($23.55) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America set a €12.20 ($14.19) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays set a €12.70 ($14.77) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €17.23 ($20.03).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

LHA opened at €13.66 ($15.88) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a fifty-two week high of €23.66 ($27.51). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion and a PE ratio of 4.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is €15.89 and its 200 day moving average is €15.36.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.