MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €312.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €312.00 ($362.79) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €245.00 ($284.88) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €246.00 ($286.05) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €232.00 ($269.77) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays set a €281.00 ($326.74) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €248.00 ($288.37) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €240.19 ($279.29).

Shares of MTX opened at €277.70 ($322.91) on Monday. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €181.20 ($210.70) and a 52-week high of €286.30 ($332.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €264.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is €244.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion and a PE ratio of 34.28.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

