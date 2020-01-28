Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €12.50 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SZG. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €18.79 ($21.85).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Shares of Salzgitter stock opened at €15.21 ($17.68) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of €14.13 ($16.43) and a twelve month high of €31.51 ($36.64). The stock has a market cap of $820.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is €18.45 and its 200 day moving average is €17.86.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.